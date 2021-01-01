Brokerages Set Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Target Price at $26.44

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.44.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EGLE. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, CEO Gary Vogel bought 8,287 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $149,994.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 168,124 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,044.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth about $456,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 598.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 242,616 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 207,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 593,196 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 11,710 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EGLE opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.25 and its 200 day moving average is $17.15. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $32.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $209.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.41.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $48.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.55 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.71%. On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including coal, grains, iron ore, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.