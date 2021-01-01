AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) (TSE:ALA) Receives C$22.46 Consensus PT from Analysts

AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) (TSE:ALA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$22.46.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALA shares. CSFB boosted their price objective on AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James set a C$22.50 price objective on shares of AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) in a research report on Sunday, December 20th.

AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) stock opened at C$18.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.76. AltaGas Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$8.71 and a 1 year high of C$22.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73.

AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) (TSE:ALA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$969.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$738.90 million. Equities analysts expect that AltaGas Ltd. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.0833 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. This is an increase from AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO)’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.67%.

AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

