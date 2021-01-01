Identillect Technologies Corp. (ID.V) (CVE:ID) Shares Up 33.3%

Identillect Technologies Corp. (ID.V) (CVE:ID) was up 33.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 3,913,910 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 647% from the average daily volume of 524,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.01.

About Identillect Technologies Corp. (ID.V) (CVE:ID)

Identillect Technologies Corp. develops an email encryption software solution. The company offers Delivery Trust, an email encryption technology. It serves the accounting, education professional, financial, legal, medical, real estate, and resource industries. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

