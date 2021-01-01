Pearl River Holdings Limited (PRH.V) (CVE:PRH) Shares Gap Up to $0.23

Pearl River Holdings Limited (PRH.V) (CVE:PRH) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.23, but opened at $0.28. Pearl River Holdings Limited (PRH.V) shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 22,261 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.24. The company has a market cap of C$6.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.75, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Pearl River Holdings Limited (PRH.V) Company Profile (CVE:PRH)

Pearl River Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of plastic products in the People's Republic of China, Australia, and the United States. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is based in London, Canada.

