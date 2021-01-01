Anglo Pacific Group plc (APY.TO) (TSE:APY) Shares Gap Up to $2.16

Anglo Pacific Group plc (APY.TO) (TSE:APY)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.16, but opened at $2.40. Anglo Pacific Group plc (APY.TO) shares last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 1,100 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.30. The stock has a market cap of C$428.65 million and a P/E ratio of 12.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.0175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Anglo Pacific Group plc (APY.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, cobalt, silver, uranium, copper, nickel, anthracite, and iron ore properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

