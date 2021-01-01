Mexican Gold Mining Corp. (MEX.V) (CVE:MEX) Trading Up 15.8%

Shares of Mexican Gold Mining Corp. (MEX.V) (CVE:MEX) traded up 15.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 201,580 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 211,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.11. The company has a market cap of C$13.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42.

Mexican Gold Mining Corp. (MEX.V) Company Profile (CVE:MEX)

Mexican Gold Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Las Minas project consists of six mineral concessions located in the state of Veracruz, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Mexican Gold Corp. and changed its name to Mexican Gold Mining Corp.

