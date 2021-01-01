Amex Exploration Inc. (AMX.V) (CVE:AMX) Sets New 52-Week High at $4.05

Amex Exploration Inc. (AMX.V) (CVE:AMX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.05 and last traded at C$3.90, with a volume of 169004 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.91.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMX shares. Pi Financial set a C$4.35 target price on Amex Exploration Inc. (AMX.V) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Amex Exploration Inc. (AMX.V) from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th.

The firm has a market cap of C$318.91 million and a P/E ratio of 962.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.68.

Amex Exploration Inc, a mining exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops gold and base metal projects in Canada. It holds interests in the Perron gold project that consists of 116 mining claims covering an area of 4,518 hectares situated in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. The company also holds 100% interests in the Cameron property which, consists of 13 mining claims covering an area of 731 hectares; Madeleine West property consisting of 11 mining claims covering an area of 617 hectares; Madeleine East property, which consists of 3 mining claims covering an area of 168 hectares; and Pusticamica property consisting of 46 mining claims covering an area of 2,600 hectares situated in Lebel-sur-QuÃ©villon, Quebec.

