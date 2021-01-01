FY2020 EPS Estimates for Nomad Foods Limited Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:NOMD)

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nomad Foods in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will earn $1.63 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.59. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nomad Foods’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NOMD. Berenberg Bank cut Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine cut Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research started coverage on Nomad Foods in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nomad Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.

Shares of NYSE:NOMD opened at $25.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.98. Nomad Foods has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $26.41.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $576.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.87 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 26,960 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 52,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 20,247 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Nomad Foods by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 141,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 81,738 shares during the period. 63.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.