EvenCoin (EVN) Price Hits $0.0025 on Exchanges

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. EvenCoin has a total market capitalization of $76,737.74 and approximately $38,201.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EvenCoin has traded up 49% against the US dollar. One EvenCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Mercatox and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 34% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004786 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00039937 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001819 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00020101 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 80.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004469 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003322 BTC.

EvenCoin Profile

EvenCoin (CRYPTO:EVN) is a token. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 tokens. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io . EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org

EvenCoin Token Trading

EvenCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Mercatox and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

