CPChain (CPC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $45,997.00

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. CPChain has a total market cap of $2.25 million and approximately $45,997.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CPChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, CPChain has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About CPChain

CPChain (CPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 tokens. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here

CPChain Token Trading

CPChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CPChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CPChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

