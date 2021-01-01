Exosis (EXO) One Day Volume Tops $1,224.00

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 1st. In the last week, Exosis has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Exosis has a total market capitalization of $16,732.83 and $1,224.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Exosis coin can now be bought for about $0.0334 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges including Escodex, Crex24 and Exrates.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,417.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $739.44 or 0.02513625 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $127.27 or 0.00432646 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $350.39 or 0.01191094 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.34 or 0.00558643 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004614 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.62 or 0.00223059 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00019600 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Exosis Coin Profile

Exosis (EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2018. Exosis’ total supply is 665,380 coins and its circulating supply is 500,380 coins. Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org . Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org . Exosis’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Exosis

Exosis can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, Exrates and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

