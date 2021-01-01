Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Receives $81.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.33.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BBSI. BidaskClub lowered Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Barrett Business Services from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

In related news, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 3,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $275,796.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,180.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total value of $70,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,421 shares in the company, valued at $594,522.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 296.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 530.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1,499.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 7,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

BBSI opened at $68.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.87 and a 200-day moving average of $59.08. Barrett Business Services has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $93.03. The stock has a market cap of $521.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 4.29%. As a group, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is 19.14%.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

