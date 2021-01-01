Ascot Resources Ltd. (AOT.TO) (TSE:AOT) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.51

Ascot Resources Ltd. (AOT.TO) (TSE:AOT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.51 and last traded at C$1.49, with a volume of 312835 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.44.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ascot Resources Ltd. (AOT.TO) from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.14. The stock has a market cap of C$414.40 million and a P/E ratio of -48.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00.

Ascot Resources Ltd., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. Its flagship property is the Premier-Dilworth project located near the town of Stewart, British Columbia. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and other base metal deposits.

