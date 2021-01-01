Marlowe plc (MRL.L) (LON:MRL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $630.00

Marlowe plc (MRL.L) (LON:MRL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 630 ($8.23) and last traded at GBX 629.94 ($8.23), with a volume of 31834 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 611 ($7.98).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.62) price target on shares of Marlowe plc (MRL.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 565.26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 534.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of £393.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,176.67.

About Marlowe plc (MRL.L) (LON:MRL)

Marlowe plc provides water treatment, air hygiene, health and safety, and risk and compliance software services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Risk Management & Compliance, and Water Treatment & Air Quality. It provides health and safety, HR compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

