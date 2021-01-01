Marlowe plc (MRL.L) (LON:MRL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $630.00

Marlowe plc (MRL.L) (LON:MRL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 630 ($8.23) and last traded at GBX 629.94 ($8.23), with a volume of 31834 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 611 ($7.98).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.62) price target on shares of Marlowe plc (MRL.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get Marlowe plc (MRL.L) alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 565.26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 534.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of £393.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,176.67.

Marlowe plc provides water treatment, air hygiene, health and safety, and risk and compliance software services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Risk Management & Compliance, and Water Treatment & Air Quality. It provides health and safety, HR compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Marlowe plc (MRL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlowe plc (MRL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.