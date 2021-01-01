AssetCo plc (ASTO.L) (LON:ASTO) Sets New 1-Year High at $442.50

AssetCo plc (ASTO.L) (LON:ASTO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 442.50 ($5.78) and last traded at GBX 411 ($5.37), with a volume of 392 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 411 ($5.37).

The stock has a market capitalization of £53.70 million and a P/E ratio of -26.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 406.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 382.79.

About AssetCo plc (ASTO.L) (LON:ASTO)

AssetCo plc engages in the provision of management and resources to the fire and rescue emergency services in the Middle East and internationally. The company offers outsourced fire and rescue services. Its solutions include recruitment, training, and provision of personnel; development of internationally accredited operating standards; operational asset procurement; and asset and facilities management services.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for AssetCo plc (ASTO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetCo plc (ASTO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.