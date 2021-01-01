Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (GSS.L) (LON:GSS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $894.00

Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (GSS.L) (LON:GSS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 894 ($11.68) and last traded at GBX 894 ($11.68), with a volume of 28266 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 886 ($11.58).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 859.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 781.54. The company has a market cap of £1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.30.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (GSS.L)’s payout ratio is -34.03%.

Genesis Emerging Markets Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Genesis Asset Managers, LLP. The fund is managed by Genesis Investment Management, LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging countries across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

