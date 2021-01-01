Polar Capital Technology Trust (PCT.L) (LON:PCT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2,370.00

Polar Capital Technology Trust (PCT.L) (LON:PCT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,370 ($30.96) and last traded at GBX 2,315 ($30.25), with a volume of 139191 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,345 ($30.64).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,224.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,120.90. The firm has a market cap of £3.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

About Polar Capital Technology Trust (PCT.L) (LON:PCT)

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Company is to maximize long-term capital growth through investing in a diversified portfolio of technology companies around the world. The Company’s investment portfolio includes a range of sectors, such as Internet software and services; semiconductors and semiconductor equipment; technology hardware, storage and peripherals; Internet and catalog retail; communications equipment; information technology (IT) services; electronic equipment, instruments and components; healthcare technology; diversified telecommunications services; aerospace and defense; media; healthcare equipment and supplies; household durables; chemicals; electrical equipment; wireless telecommunication services; automobiles, and life sciences tools and services.

