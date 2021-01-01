Rackla Metals Inc. (RAK.V) (CVE:RAK) Shares Gap Down to $0.17

Rackla Metals Inc. (RAK.V) (CVE:RAK)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.17, but opened at $0.15. Rackla Metals Inc. (RAK.V) shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 6,666 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.17. The company has a market cap of C$3.79 million and a PE ratio of -16.67.

Rackla Metals Inc. (RAK.V) Company Profile (CVE:RAK)

Rackla Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, precious, and base metals properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Rivier property, which includes 116 claims covering an area of 2,404 hectares located in the Watson Lake Mining District.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Rackla Metals Inc. (RAK.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackla Metals Inc. (RAK.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.