Insider Selling: Equillium, Inc. (NYSE:EQ) Insider Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Equillium, Inc. (NYSE:EQ) insider Stephen Connelly sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $113,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 993,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,488,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:EQ opened at $5.35 on Friday. Equillium, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $27.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.20.

Equillium (NYSE:EQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EQ shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Equillium in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equillium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Equillium has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Equillium by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,354,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,585,000 after acquiring an additional 625,788 shares during the period. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new position in shares of Equillium during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,199,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equillium during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Equillium during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Equillium during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $331,000.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

