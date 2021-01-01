RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Receives C$20.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$20.17.

Several research firms recently issued reports on REI.UN. TD Securities reduced their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

REI.UN opened at C$16.75 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.32 billion and a PE ratio of 274.59. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$12.41 and a 1 year high of C$27.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.12, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

