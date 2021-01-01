Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWR.TO) (TSE:GWR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWR.TO) (TSE:GWR) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of TSE GWR opened at C$19.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.37. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of C$13.00 and a 52 week high of C$20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$430.06 million and a PE ratio of 380.80.

Get Global Water Resources Inc. (GWR.TO) alerts:

Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWR.TO) (TSE:GWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$14.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.79 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Water Resources, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 61,000 people in 23,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

See Also: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Inc. (GWR.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources Inc. (GWR.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.