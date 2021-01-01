Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $40.80

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.80 and last traded at $40.72, with a volume of 2852 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.79.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GMAB shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Genmab A/S to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, November 16th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.38.

The company has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.05 and its 200-day moving average is $36.31.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 50.99% and a return on equity of 34.40%. The company had revenue of $273.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.86 million. Research analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Genmab A/S by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 121.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 89,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after buying an additional 49,111 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 11.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 6,343 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 18.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 182,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,686,000 after buying an additional 27,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Genmab A/S in the third quarter worth about $112,000. 5.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

