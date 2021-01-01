Batero Gold Corp. (BAT.V) (CVE:BAT) Shares Gap Up to $0.10

Batero Gold Corp. (BAT.V) (CVE:BAT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.10, but opened at $0.12. Batero Gold Corp. (BAT.V) shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 25,500 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.09. The stock has a market cap of C$12.67 million and a P/E ratio of -22.00.

About Batero Gold Corp. (BAT.V) (CVE:BAT)

Batero Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Colombia. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Batero-Quinchia project, which consists of 1,407.43 hectare tenement and an application for a concession contract of 176.25 hectares situated in the municipality of Quinchia, Department of Risaralda, Colombia.

