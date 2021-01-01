Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Hits New 12-Month High at $16.97

Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.97 and last traded at $16.96, with a volume of 59373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.76.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INFY. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Infosys in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub raised Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Infosys from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.34.

Get Infosys alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $71.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.45.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Infosys had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Infosys by 55.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after buying an additional 270,402 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 613.6% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 93,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 80,233 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Infosys by 18.5% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 4,987 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Infosys by 47.0% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,579,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,157,000 after buying an additional 5,299,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Infosys by 0.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 870,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,404,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Company Profile (NYSE:INFY)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.