Crown (NYSE:CCK) Sets New 1-Year High at $100.41

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $100.41 and last traded at $99.76, with a volume of 10263 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $98.18.

Several research firms recently commented on CCK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Crown from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Crown from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Crown in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Crown from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Crown from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Crown has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.92.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crown news, Director Richard H. Fearon bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.17 per share, with a total value of $88,170.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,762.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David A. Beaver sold 800 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total value of $70,848.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Crown by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,262,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $707,258,000 after acquiring an additional 402,130 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Crown by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,820,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,332,000 after acquiring an additional 226,806 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Crown by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,580,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $505,749,000 after acquiring an additional 54,718 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Crown by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,097,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,108,000 after acquiring an additional 202,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivulet Capital LLC increased its stake in Crown by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 1,461,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,321,000 after acquiring an additional 83,950 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

