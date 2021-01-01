Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Sets New 1-Year High at $242.75

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $242.75 and last traded at $241.86, with a volume of 8145 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $240.85.

A number of brokerages have commented on SYK. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Stryker from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Stryker from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Stryker from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.65.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $234.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.95. The company has a market capitalization of $92.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 27.85%.

In related news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $1,163,050.00. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,151.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,697 shares of company stock valued at $4,168,737 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth $30,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in Stryker by 43.3% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter valued at $42,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Company Profile (NYSE:SYK)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

