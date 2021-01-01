Brokers Set Expectations for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OSMT)

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) – Analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, December 29th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Fraser now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.56). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.58.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.12 on Friday. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $9.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.83.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 73.47% and a negative return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $57.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.54 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $2,523,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 129.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 332,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 187,112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 1,324.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 243,746 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 216,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 35,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $819,000. 11.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company's promoted products include M-72, a methylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release tablet to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); Osmolex ER, an amantadine extended-release tablet for the treatment of Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone, a chlorzoxazone scored tablet for muscle spasms; ConZip, a tramadol hydrochloride extended-release capsule to treat pain; and Arbaclofen tablets which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis spasticity.

