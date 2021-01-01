Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report issued on Wednesday, December 30th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.40. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NOG. Zacks Investment Research raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $1.80 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.43.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NOG opened at $8.76 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $23.60.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $73.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.73 million.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, Director Bahram Akradi sold 130,000 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $1,176,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,811,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,398,500.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,216,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 79.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 210,096 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 92,950 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

Further Reading: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.