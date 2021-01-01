Honest (HNST) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $704.00

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded up 19.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 1st. Honest has a market capitalization of $658,479.49 and $704.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Honest token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Tokenomy. During the last week, Honest has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Honest Token Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 tokens. Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . Honest’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog

Honest Token Trading

Honest can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Tokenomy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

