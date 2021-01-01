STPAY (STP) Market Cap Reaches $84.51 Million

STPAY (CURRENCY:STP) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 1st. One STPAY token can now be purchased for $19.51 or 0.00066521 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, STPAY has traded up 35.6% against the U.S. dollar. STPAY has a total market capitalization of $84.51 million and approximately $5,463.00 worth of STPAY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00042031 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007141 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003425 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.55 or 0.00298435 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003410 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00017062 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00026101 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $600.09 or 0.02045578 BTC.

STPAY Profile

STPAY (CRYPTO:STP) is a token. It launched on August 24th, 2017. STPAY’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,330,437 tokens. The official website for STPAY is stpay.org . STPAY’s official message board is t.me/stpaychannel . STPAY’s official Twitter account is @stashpay

STPAY Token Trading

STPAY can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STPAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STPAY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STPAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

