Arqma 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $23,856.00 (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 1st. One Arqma coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. Arqma has a market cap of $52,219.39 and approximately $23,856.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Arqma has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,335.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $737.79 or 0.02514988 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.68 or 0.00435242 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $347.73 or 0.01185351 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.58 or 0.00561038 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004626 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.89 or 0.00224616 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00019633 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Arqma Profile

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2018. Arqma’s total supply is 13,792,287 coins and its circulating supply is 7,747,743 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Arqma

Arqma can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

