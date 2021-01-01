FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Acadia Realty Trust Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:AKR)

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Acadia Realty Trust in a report issued on Wednesday, December 30th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.14. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Acadia Realty Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.33). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 8.72%.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AKR. ValuEngine raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist upped their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acadia Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.78.

NYSE AKR opened at $14.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.37. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $26.25. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.58, a PEG ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKR. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

