Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Insider Riccardo Perfetti Sells 465 Shares

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $10,206.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 465 shares in the company, valued at $10,206.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Riccardo Perfetti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 9th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 465 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $9,513.90.

On Monday, December 7th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 465 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $9,527.85.

On Monday, November 23rd, Riccardo Perfetti sold 465 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $9,574.35.

On Friday, November 20th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 1,660 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $31,656.20.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 200 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $3,518.00.

On Tuesday, October 27th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 465 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $9,858.00.

On Thursday, October 29th, Riccardo Perfetti sold 465 shares of Applied Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $8,030.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:APLT opened at $22.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.32. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.58 and a twelve month high of $57.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.03.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.31). Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.51 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on APLT shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Truist began coverage on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $64.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Applied Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.43.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLT. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $1,063,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 112.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $222,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 319.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 23,275 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 115.2% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. 52.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that is in phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia; AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and AT-003 that is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment diabetic retinopathy.

