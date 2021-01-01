Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) VP Rose M. Chernick Sells 400 Shares

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total transaction of $22,784.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $58.30 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $34.75 and a twelve month high of $62.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 145.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on PEG. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Article: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.