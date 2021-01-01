Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) VP Rose M. Chernick Sells 400 Shares

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total transaction of $22,784.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $58.30 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $34.75 and a twelve month high of $62.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.53.
Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have commented on PEG. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.
About Public Service Enterprise Group
Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.
