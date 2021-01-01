Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) Director Rodger Offenbach Sells 7,185 Shares

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) Director Rodger Offenbach sold 7,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $64,233.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 111,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,255.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rodger Offenbach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Rodger Offenbach sold 1,315 shares of Hennessy Advisors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $11,887.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:HNNA opened at $8.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.03 and a 200 day moving average of $8.60. The company has a market cap of $62.67 million, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.02. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.68 and a 12-month high of $11.15.

Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The asset manager reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Hennessy Advisors had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 23.48%. The business had revenue of $7.37 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hennessy Advisors stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.42% of Hennessy Advisors worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.69% of the company’s stock.

Hennessy Advisors Company Profile

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

