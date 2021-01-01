Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) Upgraded at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$17.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$23.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. TD Securities cut their price target on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$29.61.

Shares of TSE AC opened at C$22.77 on Wednesday. Air Canada has a 1-year low of C$9.26 and a 1-year high of C$52.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$23.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 767.46, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87.

Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($2.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($2.11) by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$757.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.10 billion. Research analysts expect that Air Canada will post -2.6499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Air Canada (AC.TO) news, Senior Officer Mark Galardo sold 3,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.98, for a total transaction of C$68,627.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145 shares in the company, valued at C$2,896.94. Also, Senior Officer Chris Isford sold 17,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.50, for a total value of C$415,033.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$601,482.50.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

