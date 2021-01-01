Open Lending Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 2,079 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 940% compared to the average daily volume of 200 call options.

In other Open Lending news, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 4,835,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $129,984,879.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 460,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $12,366,439.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,799,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,134,914.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,709,479 shares of company stock valued at $260,990,796. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPRO. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 3rd quarter worth about $273,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 3rd quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 3rd quarter worth about $533,000. Institutional investors own 23.53% of the company’s stock.

LPRO stock opened at $34.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.97, a current ratio of 11.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.60. Open Lending has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $35.24.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $29.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Open Lending will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LPRO shares. ValuEngine raised Open Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Open Lending in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Open Lending in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Open Lending from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Open Lending from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions in the United States. The company, through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling, and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions.

