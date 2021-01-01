Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 4,368 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,759% compared to the typical volume of 235 call options.

Shares of SLG opened at $59.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.53. SL Green Realty has a one year low of $35.16 and a one year high of $96.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 6.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.89.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($1.37). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. Analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in SL Green Realty by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in SL Green Realty by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in SL Green Realty by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in SL Green Realty by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SL Green Realty by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.07.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of September 30, 2020, SL Green held interests in 93 buildings totaling 40.6 million square feet.

