Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. to Issue — Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:BSBR)

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, December 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0336 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSE:BSBR opened at $8.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.94 and a 200 day moving average of $6.10. The company has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.99. Banco Santander has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $12.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander (Brasil) had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 15.40%. Equities research analysts predict that Banco Santander will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BSBR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Banco Santander (Brasil) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento EconÃ´mico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.

