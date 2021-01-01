BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Raises Dividend to $0.42 Per Share

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals’s previous dividend of $0.04.
Shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals stock opened at $8.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.22. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 52 week low of $5.83 and a 52 week high of $9.02.
About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals
