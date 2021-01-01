BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Raises Dividend to $0.42 Per Share

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals stock opened at $8.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.22. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 52 week low of $5.83 and a 52 week high of $9.02.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

