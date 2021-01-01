Asian Fintech (AFIN) Price Reaches $0.0050 on Exchanges

Asian Fintech (CURRENCY:AFIN) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. One Asian Fintech token can now be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, LATOKEN and Crex24. Asian Fintech has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and $2.00 worth of Asian Fintech was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Asian Fintech has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003421 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00030497 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.60 or 0.00131878 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $163.75 or 0.00559421 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.76 or 0.00163154 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.28 or 0.00301585 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00018546 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00079506 BTC.

Asian Fintech Profile

Asian Fintech’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Asian Fintech is medium.com/@afincoin . Asian Fintech’s official Twitter account is @AfinCoin . The official website for Asian Fintech is www.afincoin.io

Buying and Selling Asian Fintech

Asian Fintech can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Fintech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Asian Fintech should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Asian Fintech using one of the exchanges listed above.

