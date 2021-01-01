Bitcloud Market Capitalization Hits $103,599.17 (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. Bitcloud has a total market cap of $103,599.17 and $13.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcloud coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bitcloud has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcloud alerts:

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcloud Profile

BTDX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 35,392,399 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

Bitcloud can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.