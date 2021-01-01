Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.29. Abercrombie & Fitch posted earnings per share of $1.31 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($0.97). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Abercrombie & Fitch.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.81. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on ANF. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.77.

Shares of ANF stock opened at $20.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.65. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $23.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Charles R. Perrin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $453,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,255.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 15.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 22.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,872 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 11.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 647,429 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,889,000 after acquiring an additional 65,886 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 2,125.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 67,663 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 64,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

