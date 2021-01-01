Investors Buy Large Volume of Agilent Technologies Call Options (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 4,321 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,512% compared to the average daily volume of 268 call options.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $118.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.33. Agilent Technologies has a 52-week low of $61.13 and a 52-week high of $120.24.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.95%.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,333 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total transaction of $339,199.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 20,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $2,290,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,508 shares of company stock valued at $12,928,428 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,769,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $380,485,000 after buying an additional 110,847 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 23.3% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,941,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $194,584,000 after buying an additional 367,447 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,767,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $178,398,000 after purchasing an additional 39,925 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,238,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $109,477,000 after purchasing an additional 63,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 30.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,162,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $117,305,000 after purchasing an additional 268,268 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. HSBC raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.70 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.42.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

