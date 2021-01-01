Arcus Biosciences Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:RCUS)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 728 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 674% compared to the average volume of 94 call options.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RCUS shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

NYSE:RCUS opened at $25.96 on Friday. Arcus Biosciences has a 1-year low of $8.55 and a 1-year high of $37.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.53 and a 200 day moving average of $23.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.32.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.25). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 745.18%. The business had revenue of $64.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, insider William Grossman sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $66,367.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCUS. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 29.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 14,474 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $3,325,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 12.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 65,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 7,278 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $596,000. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 714,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,252,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.

