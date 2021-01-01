International Flavors & Fragrances Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:IFF)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 10,625 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 923% compared to the average daily volume of 1,039 put options.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IFF. Societe Generale raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.11.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 12,700.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.4% during the third quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 18,320 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $108.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.45 and a 200-day moving average of $119.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.98. International Flavors & Fragrances has a twelve month low of $92.14 and a twelve month high of $143.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.92%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Taste and Scent. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

