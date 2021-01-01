Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) SVP Samuel R. Hellfeld Sells 1,820 Shares of Stock

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) SVP Samuel R. Hellfeld sold 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.65, for a total transaction of $148,603.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Sleep Number stock opened at $81.86 on Friday. Sleep Number Co. has a 12-month low of $15.27 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.40.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.73. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.15%. The firm had revenue of $531.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sleep Number Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

SNBR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Sleep Number from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sleep Number has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the third quarter worth about $721,000. Burney Co. increased its position in shares of Sleep Number by 96.3% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 39,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 19,549 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the third quarter worth approximately $1,413,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the third quarter worth approximately $3,179,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Sleep Number by 4.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding product under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brand name.

