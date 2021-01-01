Insider Selling: Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) CFO Sells 4,074 Shares of Stock

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $325,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

J Kevin Willis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 18th, J Kevin Willis sold 2,202 shares of Ashland Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $176,160.00.

Shares of ASH opened at $79.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.36. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.88 and a 12 month high of $83.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.15 million. Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Ashland Global by 13.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 100,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,143,000 after acquiring an additional 12,294 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Ashland Global by 25.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,014,000 after acquiring an additional 20,214 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the third quarter worth about $253,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Ashland Global by 1.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Ashland Global by 479.5% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 53,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 44,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASH shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ashland Global in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ashland Global from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Ashland Global in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ashland Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.40.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

