Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. Sells 7,364 Shares

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 7,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $239,771.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,489.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Morphic stock opened at $33.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.51 and a beta of 1.01. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $36.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.62.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $25.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Morphic by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Morphic by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Morphic by 8,338.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morphic by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Morphic by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MORF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Morphic in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Morphic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avÃ6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC); and MORF-057, a a4Ã7 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

