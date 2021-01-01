Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$25.54 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) will report ($25.54) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($19.51) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($26.09). Nabors Industries posted earnings of ($12.00) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 112.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full year earnings of ($78.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($82.36) to ($72.51). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($74.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($89.50) to ($64.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($23.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($24.63) by $1.21. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 39.93% and a negative return on equity of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $437.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($18.50) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on NBR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Nabors Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Nabors Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.77.

Shares of NYSE NBR opened at $58.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Nabors Industries has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $167.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 3.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBR. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 132.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.78% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; logging-while-drilling systems and services; and an optimization software.

